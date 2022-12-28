Home World Russian ships in the Mediterranean, from Taranto the Navy monitors Putin’s moves: “Strong message from NATO”
“I confirm the presence of Russian ships in the Mediterranean. Therefore, it is up to us to monitor the Mediterranean and closely monitor these ships. A strong message from the point of view of the strategic communication that the Alliance gives”. That’s what the commander-in-chief of the Naval Squadron said, squadron admiral Aurelio De Charlesanswering a question from journalists on the sidelines of the rotation ceremony of the Tactical Command of Operation Safe Mediterranean (WHO), which was held on board the amphibious ship San Giorgio, moored in the Mar Grande naval station in Taranto.

