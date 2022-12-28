Home Sports Nba, free Sacramento Kings tickets with fan tokens
Nba, free Sacramento Kings tickets with fan tokens

The Californian franchise is giving away valuable prizes for those who register on the digital token platform in these festive days: the details

US basketball never stops – almost – and the NBA Christmas show that has just ended is still in the eyes of basketball fans. However, this stars and stripes constancy does not prevent the franchises of theAssociation to take time to honor the days of the year marked by gifts and rewards. On the occasion of Christmas, for example, the collaboration between the fan token platform, Partnersand the Sacramento Kings yielded a valuable initiative for fans of the Californian franchise.

What is it about

To put themselves in a position to unwrap the right gifts, fans must in fact respect only one rule: to be registered with the digital token app through which they can join the competition, respecting the classic limitations imposed by the official regulation. Luck will do the rest, with a draw that will decide the winners: up for grabs are four top-level tickets for an as yet unspecified Kings game and the chance to take a picture right on the half-field of the Golden 1 parquet Center with the two captains of the teams in question.

