Debt halved and taxes among the lowest in Italy: Fontanini promotes his junta and asks the Udinese to renew their trust in him

Debt halved and taxes among the lowest in Italy: Fontanini promotes his junta and asks the Udinese to renew their trust in him

UDINE. Debt almost halved and taxes, among the lowest in the region and in Italy, unchanged. These are the flagships of the work of the administration of Pietro Fontanini who brought together the council in the Salone del Popolo, in the town hall in Udine, to take stock of this 2022.
A more than positive balance for the mayor because “although he has not asked for any economic contribution from the Udinese” he has seen “an increase in services” and many investments to improve the city between completed works (piazza Marconi to complete the pedestrianization of via Mercatovecchio), started (the renovation of the Palamostre and the roundabouts in viale Venezia and via Selvuzzis) and planned (the new Carnera).

And this “despite the consequences of the pandemic and the rises in prices and energy” which have required sacrifices and an optimization of resources.

This is why the mayor of Udine believes he has “straightened the fortunes of a municipality which we found in difficulty upon our arrival” and says he is ready to continue the work by asking the people of Udine to renew their trust in him at the next elections.

