Soldiers from the Storm unit appealed to the President of Russia because of their “criminal” commanders.

Two units of the Russian Storm assault unit were lost, and warrants have already been issued for the soldiers because they left the unit without authorization. Members of a recently formed Russian assault unit said in a video message that their commanders had deployed troops to prevent their withdrawal. after suffering huge losses in the east of Ukraine and being threatened with death.

In a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a group of about twenty men in military uniforms state that they are the remnants of the Storm, a unit within the Ministry of Defense. “For 14 days we were under open mortar fire and artillery. We had huge losses. 34 people were wounded and 22 were killed, including our commander,” Russian soldier Alexander Gorin said in a video that appeared on Russian Telegram channels on Friday.



Another soldier said that the unit had 161 soldiers at the beginning. Gorin said that the soldiers decided to return to the Russian headquarters, but that their superiors did not allow them to do so. “They put troops behind us and didn’t let us leave our position. They threaten to destroy us one by one and as a unit. They want to execute us because we are witnesses of a completely unconscionable criminal leadership.”Gorin added.

“Our commanders are a criminal organization. You can’t call it anything else,” said another Russian soldier, who identified himself as Sergei Moldanov. The Guardian has identified eight men from the video. When he contacted them, the three of them confirmed that they were members of the Storm unit and that the video was not faked. The men, who asked to remain anonymous, said they had since been evacuated from the front.

The Storm unit was formed by the Russian Ministry of Defense in January and said that it is a unit “specially designed to penetrate the most complex and developed defense sectors of the armed forces of Ukraine.”

