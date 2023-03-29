The logo of sporting goods manufacturer Adidas. D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photograph via picture alliance

The sports goods group Adidas has filed an application with the US Patent and Trademark Office to ban the Black Lives Matter organization from using the three yellow stripes in its logo. According to the company, there is a risk of confusion with the three white Adidas stripes. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation gained notoriety in 2020 as it campaigns against police violence against black people.

Three yellow stripes in the logo of a central foundation of the US movement Black Lives Matter cause a trademark dispute with Adidas. The sporting goods group is taking action with the American Patent and Trademark Office against the use of the stripe design on clothing, bags and websites, among other things. adidas references in that application submitted on Monday risk of confusion, as the three stripes have been a trademark of the company since the 1950s.

” wp_automatic_readability=”13″>”> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings ” display:=”” flex=”” flex-direction:=”” row=”” align-items:=”” center=”” border-radius:=”” flex-grow:=”” height:=”” margin-right:=”” width:=”” column=”” justify-content:=”” background-color:=”” margin-bottom:=”” height:50px=”” margin:0=”” auto=”” width:50px=”” width=””50px”” height=””50px”” viewbox=””0″ version=””1.1″” stroke=””none”” stroke-width=””1″” fill=””none”” fill-rule=””evenodd”>

Black Lives Matter is a loosely organized movement that has gained strength in recent years, particularly after cases of brutal police violence against Black Americans. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation was founded in 2013 by the originators of the movement and is considered influential among activists. She had registered her trademark design with three stripes in November 2020, according to the documents.

read too Adidas and Beyoncé end collaboration – these are the reasons

Adidas’ earnings plummeted last year

Sales, which Adidas generated with almost 60,000 employees, grew last year by only one percent to 22.5 billion euros, adjusted for currency effects, profit from continuing operations collapsed from almost 1.5 billion euros to 254 million euros. While Adidas had to correct its forecast three times in a row, competitor Puma was able to celebrate records.

Adidas is even expecting a drop in sales of up to just under 10 percent this year. Adidas cites the geopolitical problems in Europe and Asia and inflation, which also affects North America, as further reasons for the development. Adidas has recently been significantly more exposed to these problems than others in the industry. In retrospect, it is clear: Gulden’s predecessor, Kasper Rorsted, had relied too much on the once highly profitable market in China, gained market share there – and ultimately suffered more than the competitors from the consequences of political regulation and Covid closures in the Middle Kingdom.

dpa/hr