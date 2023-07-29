Title: Russia Raises Military Conscription Age Limit to Expand Armed Forces during Ukraine Conflict

Moscow – In an attempt to bolster its armed forces amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russia’s lower house of parliament has approved a bill raising the age limit for conscription from 27 to 30. The proposal aims to increase the pool of eligible soldiers for military service.

Currently, all Russian men aged 18 to 27 are required to serve a mandatory year in the military. However, many individuals evade this duty through various exemptions, such as students, those with chronic illnesses, and others.

The bill, which still requires approval from the upper house and President Vladimir Putin’s signature to become law, reflects the urgent need to strengthen Russia’s military capabilities. The Russian army is currently experiencing a slow counteroffensive by Ukraine across multiple fronts that span over 1,000 kilometers (625 miles). This conflict has been ongoing for 18 months.

While Russian authorities claim that only volunteers and reservists are being sent to combat in Ukraine, reports from certain media outlets suggest that military command attempts to encourage or force conscripts to sign contracts as volunteers.

Initially, the bill proposed raising the military service age to 21. However, lawmakers swiftly reversed course to support the Defense Ministry’s revised proposal to set the age range at 18-30 starting from next year.

Although the decision has drawn criticism from some members of the upper house of parliament, its president expressed confidence that the new version will receive approval. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment, deferring questions to the Defense Ministry.

This move to expand the conscription age limit in Russia signifies the country’s commitment to strengthening its military forces amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The bill’s approval will ensure a larger pool of potential recruits to bolster the Russian armed forces in their endeavor to maintain stability and security in the region.