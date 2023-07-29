Government announces increase in fuel prices, subsidy to reach 300 million pesos

Title: Government Announces Fuel Price Hike, Subsidy of 300 Million Pesos to be Implemented

The Vice Minister of Internal Commerce, Ramón Pérez Fermín, has revealed an increase in fuel prices for the week of July 29 to August 4. The rise in international oil prices has been a cause for concern, with the international price of WTI averaging RD$77.97. This marks the fourth consecutive week of increases, accumulating a significant 12% surge in just the month of July alone.

To address this issue and prevent any negative impact on the economy of Dominican families, the government has decided to subsidize fuel prices. By doing so, it aims to contain the price hikes to a greater extent. This subsidy represents a significant effort by the government, amounting to approximately 300 million pesos for this week.

The new fuel prices are as follows:

– Premium Gasoline: RD$293.10 per gallon, a rise of RD$1.50

– Regular Gasoline: RD$274.50 per gallon, a rise of RD$1.00

– Regular Diesel: RD$221.60 per gallon, a rise of RD$1.00

– Optimum Diesel: RD$239.10 per gallon, a rise of RD$2.00

– Avtur: RD$200.57 per gallon, a rise of RD$10.09

– Kerosene: RD$248.10 per gallon, maintaining its price

– Fuel Oil #6: RD$153.61 per gallon, maintaining its price

– Fuel Oil 1%S: RD$173.27 per gallon, maintaining its price

– Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): RD$132.60 per gallon, maintaining its price

– Natural Gas: RD$43.97 per m3, maintaining its price

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on global oil markets and currency exchange rates. The exchange rate for this week is set at RD$56.21, according to the daily publications of the Central Bank.

The government’s decision to subsidize fuel prices reflects its commitment to protecting the economy and financial well-being of Dominican citizens. By mitigating the impact of rising fuel costs, it aims to alleviate the burden on households and ensure stability in the market.

The subsidy of 300 million pesos demonstrates the government’s determination to prioritize the welfare of its citizens and navigate the challenges posed by fluctuating oil prices.

