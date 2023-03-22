The takeover of Swedish brake and EBS specialist Haldex AB by axle and suspension system manufacturer SAF-HOLLAND (SAF-HOLLAND Group) is completed. After the German and US antitrust authorities, the Polish ones also gave their consent for the merger.

Haldex is a leading manufacturer of braking systems such as pneumatic disc brakes (ADB) and active brake assistance (ABA) as well as air suspension for trucks, buses and trailers, which increase the safety, dynamics and durability of these vehicles .

The two companies can offer integrated mechatronic systems and intelligent solutions for suspension systems, axles and electronic braking systems. As a global system supplier with an excellent combination of regional presence and product portfolio, the group will be able to realize further revenue and revenue potential.

What are the benefits for customers? We can say that, with this acquisition, the world‘s first system supplier was created offering integrated solutions for pneumatic disc brakes, electric vehicles and complete turnkey hub assemblies. The primary benefits for customers are also the harmonization and integration of mechatronics with axles and suspensions, predictive maintenance systems and the combination of telematics and electronic braking systems for trailers. Customers can benefit from simplified configuration, for example through pre-integrated systems and service and maintenance from a single source.