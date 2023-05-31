SAF-HOLLAND Spare parts management will be entrusted to an app and NFC technology – Companies

To speed up the vehicle repair process, SAF-HOLLAND will in future use Near Field Communication (NFC) technology in its SH CONNECT app, turning smartphones into assistants for the workshop.

When a trailer is taken to the workshop, the mechanics often have to do detective work: it’s not always easy to figure out which manufacturer the parts installed on the axle come from. If the semi-trailer arrives directly from a trip, dirt can make it even more difficult to identify the installed products.

Therefore, where the QR code, shown as standard on all SAF-HOLLAND suspensions, cannot be scanned or there is no inspection hole in the workshop, SAF-HOLLAND provides NFC technology (Near Field Communication ). NFC chips are installed in both axle hubcaps, reliably protected from external factors. The chips are read with the SH CONNECT app.

If you log into the application and the NFC function is activated, the smartphone will detect NFC chips at a distance of a few centimeters. The app provides users with all available information about the product, such as installation, operation and repair instructions, as well as certificates and brochures, documentation and videos for the correct installation and disassembly of the identified product.

Workshops and transport companies do not have to purchase any hardware or software. Furthermore, the information contained in the app can be shared externally via email or chat, preventing input errors. The only prerequisites for entering the digital world of axles are a smartphone and internet access. The new SH IQ Portal is another digital platform of the SAF-HOLLAND Group. It stands for “Intelligent Quality” and brings together all the available information relating to SAF-HOLLAND products to offer an even better quality service. It includes for example the digital parts catalog Parts on Demand (IQ POD) and the online form IQ Service Report.

In the IQ Training section, customers can find e-learning courses to complement or prepare for face-to-face training courses. Thanks to the IQ Knowledge Center database, users can use the intelligent search function to quickly obtain the desired information and technical documentation for the SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi and York brands. The new portal is available at