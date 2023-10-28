Safe Mobility Office in Ecuador Promotes Orderly Immigration for Cuban, Colombian, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, and Haitian Citizens

Safe Mobility Office Opens in Ecuador to Promote Safe Immigration for Citizens of Several Countries

A new initiative launched by the Joe Biden administration and international organizations aims to promote safe and orderly immigration for citizens of Cuba, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti who have sought political asylum in Ecuador. The Safe Mobility office opened its doors on October 18, 2023, and will provide assistance and information to eligible individuals.

The office, which is free of charge, requires prior appointments for its services. Officials at the facility will evaluate the eligibility of applicants and provide information on possible legal means to migrate or schedule further appointments to continue the process.

Notably, similar systems have been implemented in other countries including Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Colombia. In Colombia alone, around 11,000 cases have already been processed. The United Nations Refugee Organization Agency (UNHCR), the main coordinator of the project, emphasized the importance of applicants initiating their application as political refugees in Ecuador.

The US State Department expressed gratitude to the Ecuadorian government for their cooperation in promoting this initiative. The initial phase of the pilot program, which aims to promote family reunions and grant temporary work permits, will run for the next six months. However, it does not guarantee immediate travel for applicants.

For more detailed information, individuals are encouraged to visit Mobilitysegura.org Ecuador.

