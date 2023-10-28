Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, Holds Historic Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

California Governor Gavin Newsom Meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has concluded an international tour with a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. This comes just days after Newsom met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amidst the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Newsom’s meeting with Xi Jinping marks the first time in four years that a U.S. governor has visited the Chinese capital. The meeting took place at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Beijing, as the two powers find themselves in geopolitical confrontations on several fronts.

After the meeting, Newsom spoke with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour, emphasizing the need for engagement with China. “We have to engage with China again, not with closed fists, but with an open hand,” Newsom said. He believes that the warm reception he received at the palace is a sign of a new phase in the relationship between American politicians and the authorities of the Communist Party.

Newsom has previously stated that he is not interested in running for president of the United States. However, some analysts, particularly conservatives, speculate that he could join the race as a last-minute candidate if President Joe Biden chooses not to seek re-election due to declining popularity and criticism about his age.

The governor’s international tour aims to raise his profile on the global stage. Newsom, who is popular within California but not well-known outside the state, made a surprise stop in Tel Aviv before his meeting with Xi Jinping. During his short visit, Newsom met with survivors of the Hamas offensive and the family of a Californian kidnapped by the Islamist militia. He also delivered medical equipment and supplies to aid in the care of the wounded.

Newsom’s meeting with Xi Jinping focused on topics such as climate change and the fight against fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has caused an epidemic in cities such as San Francisco. Newsom expressed concerns about the smuggling of chemical precursors from Asia to Mexico, which then find their way into the streets of the United States.

In addition to his meeting with Xi Jinping, Newsom also engaged with other high-level Chinese authorities, discussing human rights issues in Hong Kong, Tibet, and Taiwan. He even requested the release of a California citizen, David Lin, who has been detained in China since 2006.

As a major trading partner for California, China holds economic significance for the state. Newsom’s discussions with Chinese leaders hold potential for further collaboration on climate change efforts and addressing pressing issues such as fentanyl smuggling.

Overall, Newsom’s international tour has allowed him to showcase his leadership on global matters, paving the way for potential political opportunities in the future.

