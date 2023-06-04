Home » “Sailing day” in Balestrate, young people learn about knots and winds: “This is how they learn to respect the environment”
World

“Sailing day” in Balestrate, young people learn about knots and winds: “This is how they learn to respect the environment”

by admin
“Sailing day” in Balestrate, young people learn about knots and winds: “This is how they learn to respect the environment”

by palermotoday.it – ​​42 seconds ago

Redazione 04 June 2023 14:59 Share The “Vela day” was also celebrated in Balestrate, a day dedicated to the sea and sport. An event promoted nationally by the Italian Sailing Federation in collaboration with…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «VIDEO | “Sailing day” in Balestrate, young people learning about knots and winds: “This is how they learn to respect the environment” appeared 42 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The coach of Nantes kicked the player out of the team because of the Ramadan fast | Sport

You may also like

KK Student Igokea m:tel champion of Republika Srpska...

The young man kissed Solac next to the...

Cui Tiankai’s remarks in Shangri-La were refuted by...

Giulia Tramontano, the words of Mara Venier for...

Paris, hundreds take to the streets for the...

Basketball 3×3 Serbia in the final of the...

F1: regular start in the Spanish GP, Verstappen...

Homicide in Hong Kong shopping mall｜The mother of...

then he kicks and punches two officers

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (Xbox Series...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy