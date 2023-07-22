Salaries of hairdressers and beauticians in Serbia | Info

Those who provide manicure and pedicure services can earn a salary of up to 200,000 dinars.

The beauty industry is one of the oldest because women have always strived to emphasize their natural beauty as much as possible. Since many people do not regret the money for it, you can make good money here, without large investments. Those who provide manicure and pedicure services can earn up to 200,000 dinars. and no less is the case with hairdressers, make-up artists and beauticians. The only thing that matters is the courage to start your own business.

These jobs are mostly done by women, in salons or from home. Equipment and courses are an expense, but even so, there remains a good “clean” profit because new techniques and treatments are constantly being found in this industry, which cost a lot. “For years, I filmed at the landlady’s house what and how it was done, I got brave and here I am in private waters. He has his own worker to whom I give 60,000 dinars a month. I pay the bar 200 euros, the flat rate is about the same, and I have a salary left over, sometimes even 2,000 euros,” says Sanja from Zvezdara.

Manicure and pedicure and over 4,000 dinars

Depending on the service you want, a manicure is charged anywhere from 1,500 to 3,500 dinars., and an aesthetic pedicure from 2,100 to 3,700 dinars. In addition to the basic package, each additional request is charged. Many salons also offer medical pedicure services, which cost up to 4,200 dinars, but the prices again vary a lot.

Getting your nails done costs from 1,500 to 3,700 dinars

The fixed salary of an average “manicurist” in salons ranges from 70,000 – 100,000 dinars, judging by the advertisements. However, in addition to salons, many beauticians also work in their homes. It is often an additional source of income for them in addition to their regular job. In this way, you can earn over 200,000 dinars. They agree that the material is expensive and a lot of money is spent on it, but they can still have about a thousand euros left over. In addition to earning, the advantage of this craft is creativity, because by playing with colors, patterns and shapes, you can make real small works of art on your nails.

Salaries in hairdressing salons and over 160,000 dinars

Hairdressers are always busy. Investments are not large, and salaries range from 60,000 dinars, which is what a beginner gets, to 120,000 dinars. In some places, the salary of a hairdresser is 160,000 dinars, and if you are your own boss, you can earn much more. More recently, the industry has developed a number of hair care treatments that charge quite a bit and are an additional income for both salon workers and owners.

In one renowned hairdressing salon in the capital, whose price list is available on their website, you can see the prices of some services and thus get an idea of ​​earnings. Hair coloring or topping is charged for 4,299 dinars for medium length hair, 3,899 dinars for long hair, and 4,799 dinars for “extra long” hair. In the second salon, the service of “removing dark color and switching to a lighter one”, i.e. “complete color correction” costs from 17,000 dinars and up.

Classic services such as women’s haircuts depend on the length of the hair, so, for example, for short hair, women’s haircuts cost a minimum of 600 – 700 dinars, while blow-drying is separately charged from 900 dinars and up. “It’s nice to have a degree, but a trade is a trade. I cut hair eight hours a day, and I earn money as a programmer. When I work two hours longer, there is time for the sea and for skiing, what a beauty. Hair grew both when there was a corona and when there was a crisis. Women always want to be beautiful and they would spend the last dinar on a hairstyle. It’s the same with waxing and nail trimming,” says hairdresser Maša, who rents a shop in small Mokro Lug for 200 euros, and there’s as much work as you want.

One make-up 50 euros

Makeup is a luxury that has become a kind of inevitability in the era of social networks because more and more women don’t even think about a night out on the town or going to a celebration without professional makeup. That’s why the pay is good, but this job has also become a profitable business.

Make-up artists charge an average of 50 euros for one make-up in Belgrade. Judging by some profiles on Instagram, it is almost impossible to find make-up under 35 euros (4,130 dinars) in the capital, while in smaller cities it can be done for around 2,800-3,000 dinars. If we assume that a make-up artist has an average of about 15 make-up applications during Saturday and Sunday and that he charges, say, 30 euros per term, he can earn an average Serbian salary, so about 450 euros for one weekend. This job, however, depends on the talent and skill of the makeup artist himself, so earnings, as with most trades, are based on recommendations and quality.

