Price basket, Mascarino (Federal food): "Collaborate"

Price basket, Mascarino (Federal food): “Collaborate”

“As a food industry, we appreciate the initiative promoted by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso to create a basket of controlled prices that can meet the needs of the most difficult families”. He declares it in a note on president of Federalimentare, Paolo Mascarino.

“From now on, on behalf of Federalimentare and the presidents that make up the Federation – he continues – we give our willingness to collaborate with the minister so that the long Italian agri-food chain, made up of industry, large-scale distribution, intermediaries, logistics and warehouses can find a constructive synthesis in the interest of citizens, also taking into consideration the crisis that some sectors are still going through due to the lack of raw materials”.
“It is therefore essential – adds Mascarino – that the greatest number of protagonists who make up the supply chain are involved at the discussion tableI am thinking, for example, of distribution and its associations, so that everyone can bring their own contribution and point of view”.

“Having a table that is as open to discussion as possible – concludes Mascarino – is not only of strategic interest, but also and above all aimed at understanding the appropriate measures to be taken to make the goal of Mimit functional to achieve the goal of helping citizens and families in difficulty“.

