Salernitana-Udinese | Probable lineups: Piatek from 1′, Thauvin returns

The championship match between Campania and Udinese will be fundamental. Here are all the latest from the field and the probable formations

After the controversial defeat against Lazio, the bianconeri are back on the pitch at the Arechi stadium, in a clash that could be worth eighth place in the standings. Both teams are in an extremely calm situation in the table, but likewise they want to try to end the season in the best possible way. Several defections on both sides, with Salernitana we will have to do without the Dia bomber. In the meantime, let’s go to see the probable choices of the two coaches.

Salerno (3-4-2-1):Ochoa; Lovato, Troost-Ekong, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Coulibaly, Vilhena, Bradaric; Candreva, Kastanos; Piatek.All. Sousa

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Pereyra, Arslan, Wallace, Lovric, Zeegelaar; Thauvin; Beto. All. Subt

The choices of the two misters — Paulo Sousa has to deal with several defections. In attack he should confirm Piatek as sole striker, supported by Candreva and Kastanos, whose prices are on the rise. Yes does not recover. In defense forced choices with the disqualifications of Gyomber e Daniliuc. It will be the turn of Lovato and Troost-Ekong from 1′. Also for Sottil there are several changes. Becao returns from suspension and resumes his place in central defense while in midfield Arslan will start from 1′. Thauvin can become a starter again and can play between the lines. Disqualified Udogie.

May 26, 2023 (change May 26, 2023 | 18:01)

