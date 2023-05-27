Salernitana-Udinese | The official formations: Thauvin owner with Nesto

Udinese will take the field in a few hours for the championship match against Sousa’s Campania players. The official formations
After the controversial defeat against Lazio, the bianconeri are back on the pitch at the Arechi stadium, in a clash that could be worth eighth place in the standings. Both teams are in an extremely calm situation in the table, but likewise they want to try to end the season in the best possible way. Several defections on both sides, with Salernitana we will have to do without the Dia bomber. In the meantime, let’s go to see the choices of the two coaches.
Salerno (3-4-2-1): Fiorillo; Lovato, Ekong, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Coulibaly, Kastanos, Vilhena; Candreva, Bothheim; Piatek. All. Sousa
Udinese (3-5-1-1):Silvestri; Perez, Bijol, Masina; Pereyra, Samardzic, Wallace, Lovric, Zeegelaar; Thauvin; Nestorovski. All. Subt
Subtle’s choices
Sottil opts for the return of Nestorovsky from 1′, with Beto then taking a seat on the bench. Instead of disqualified Udogie, there is Seagull on the left wing. On the trocar he returns Thauvin, with Samardzic brought back into his wing-half role and Pereyra moved to the right lane. The French footballer will have a chance to prove his worth. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are Mr. Sottil’s declarations on the eve <<
