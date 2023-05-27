Matches, schedules and where to watch Matchday 4 online on Twitch

We tell you in detail how to watch and what matches will be played in this new day of Split 2

The Cupra Arena will witness the confrontation between all the teams

The Kings League returns this Sunday May 28 with the dispute of the fourth day of competition from from 4:00 p.m. (CET).

At the top of the table, we can appreciate the presence of the seven teams that have won two of their three matches to date in Split 2: xBuyer Team, Swine FC, FC Annihilators, 1K FC, The Neighborhood, PIO FC y barcelona lightning, all with six points.

Consequently, Kunisports, Ultimate Mostoles, The Trunks FC y Saiyans FC have been relegated to the bottom of the ranking with 3 points, while the bottom of it is held by Jijantes FC after not having won any match so far.

SCHEDULE KINGS LEAGUE MATCHES

This weekend the fourth day of the Kings League – Split 2 and we show you the schedules of the matches. The schedule is as follows:

4:00 p.m. (CET) – Ultimate Mostoles vs Porcinos FC.

5:00 p.m. (CET) – Jijantes FC vs Los Troncos FC.

6:00 p.m. (CET) – El Barrio vs 1K FC.

7:00 p.m. (CET) – Kunisports vs Aniquiladores FC.

8:00 p.m. (CET) – xBuyer Team vs PIO FC.

9:00 p.m. (CET) – Barcelona Lightning vs Saiyans FC.

HOW IS THE KINGS LEAGUE RANKING?

In precise terms, the Kings League standings manifest as follows:

xBuyer Team: 2 wins and 1 loss (+8). Swine FC: 2 wins and 1 loss (+5). FC Annihilators: 2 wins and 1 loss (+4). 1K FC: 2 wins and 1 loss (+2). The neighborhood: 2 wins and 1 loss (+0). PIO FC: 2 wins and 1 loss (-2). barcelona lightning: 2 wins and 1 loss (-4). Kunisports: 1 win and 2 losses (+2). Ultimate Mostoles: 1 win and 2 losses (+1). The Trunks FC: 1 win and 2 losses (-1). Saiyans FC: 1 win and 2 losses (-7). Jijantes FC: 0 wins and 3 losses (-8).

WHERE TO SEE THE KINGS LEAGUE – SPLIT 2 ON TWITCH

This fourth day of the Kings League can be seen through its official Twitch channel. For the fans of any team, they will be able to watch the game through the Twitch channel of their favorite president.

As in previous days, in SPORT You can follow with our live narration everything that happens in the Kings League, as well as the summary of the day, the reactions of the protagonists and the news that go viral.