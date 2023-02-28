Home World Sampdoria defeated by Lazio 0:1 | Sport
The Serbian expert suffered another defeat, and that on one of his favorite football grounds.

Izvor: EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI/ANSA

He’s back Dejan Stankovic to Rome’s Olimpico, where he spent six beautiful years performing for Lazio.

However, his return to the Eternal City, this time in the role of Sampdoria coach, will not be remembered fondly by the Serbian expert, because his team recorded another defeat and it is increasingly certain that we will not see him in Serie A next year.

The team from Genoa did not win even in their 18th consecutive away game against Lazio. Not just to three, but not even a single point. And it seemed that she could at least get to a draw.

Sampdoria players resisted until ten minutes before the end, when he scored a phenomenal goal Luis Alberto. The Spaniard shot brilliantly from a distance, and the ball buried itself in the gap of Emil Auder’s goal, further pushing the visitors to a lower rank.

Since he sat on the bench of the club from the “Luigi Ferraris” stadium in October of last year, Stanković has recorded only two championship triumphs, and the hopes of survival from round to round are diminishing.

At the same time, the “sky blues” recorded a very important three points and continue their pursuit of securing a position that leads to the Champions League.

SERIES A – ROUND 24:

Verona – Fiorentina 0:3 (0:2)
/Barak 12, Kabral 38, Biragi 89/

Lazio – Sampdoria 1:0 (0:0)
/Luis Alberto 80/

Played on Sunday:

Bologna – Inter 1:0 (0:0)
/Orsolini 76/

Salernitana – Monca 3:0 (0:0)
/Kulibali 52, Kastanos 65, Kandreva 71/

Udinese – Specija 2:2 (1:1)
/Beto 22, Pereira 55 – Nzola 6, 72/

Milan – Atalanta 2:0 (1:0)
/Muso 26 ag, Messiah 87/

Played on Saturday:

Empoli – Naples 0:2 (0:2)
/Ismaili 17 ag, Osimen 28/

Lenses – Sassuolo 0:1 (0:0)
/Torstved 65/

Tuesday:

Cremonese – Roma (18.30)
Juventus – Turin (20.45)

