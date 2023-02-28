Home Sports These are the super-luxury gifts that Tamara Falcó would have asked for her wedding guests
These are the super-luxury gifts that Tamara Falcó would have asked for her wedding guests

These are the super-luxury gifts that Tamara Falcó would have asked for her wedding guests

02/28/2023 at 04:47

CET


Blankets of 800 euros or 40 napkins, these are the prices of the gifts you will receive

The Marquise de Griñón has opted for sumptuousness to equip her exclusive penthouse

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva they are in the making of their wedding after several comings and goings. Thus, the couple is in full preparation for their wedding, something that the Marquise de Griñón herself has been advancing in the program ‘El Hormiguero’.

According to Lecturas, the wedding list that the Marchioness and her fiancé would have prepared is really extensive. They have made it in a store that they have specifically chosen for it and how could it be otherwise, the businesswoman would be asking her guests that the gifts were pure luxury. In the end, that event will be attended by people from the jet set.

He has also shared this list of gifts on Instagram, making a clear reference to the store where he wants them, which is none other than A-Típica, a company with the most exclusive items on the market.

In this store we can find everything, from kitchen accessories, furniture, mirrors, lamps, textiles, it doesn’t matter. What they all share in common is insanely expensive What are these products? Napkins for 40 euros or blankets for 800 euros, this is what the marquise would like to furnish her home, a luxurious penthouse to which she has not yet moved but which is in a truly exclusive place in Madrid.

