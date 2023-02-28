Home News Alejandro Gaviria spoke about his departure from the Ministry of Education
News

Alejandro Gaviria spoke about his departure from the Ministry of Education

by admin
Alejandro Gaviria spoke about his departure from the Ministry of Education

María Isabel Urrutia says that Petro did not notify her of the departure of the Ministry of Sports

Former Sports Minister María Isabel Urrutia assured this Monday that was not informed that she was going to be relieved of her position and that the explanations for the changes must be given by the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro.

“I had been doing my job, the one that corresponded to me and it is the president (Petro) who must say why these changes”Urrutia told EFE.

In a surprising decision, the head of state also announced today the departure of the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, and of Culture, Patricia Ariza, in the first crisis in his cabinet after six months of government.

“There are political decisions that are hard and difficult and they have to be made and that is where the (Minister) of Culture and I are, we were like the people that he (Petro) saw us as an icon but now we stop being an icon because it is politics more important” Urrutia said.

The former official said that she found out about her departure at the same time as the presidential address: “I arrived normally at the Council of Ministers and nobody told me anything about changes.”

“I found out right there in the speech”, express.

For her part, the former Minister of Culture Ariza assured Caracol Radio that she was unaware of his departure and that she would have preferred that President Petro had communicated this decision to her in private before doing so publicly.

See also  Petro's heartfelt condolences after the death of Samuel Moreno

“I do not want to be a spokesperson against the government of change, I respect it, but I do not share the cabinet’s decision”he affirmed while assuring that he is not against any of the reforms presented so far.

Likewise, he assured that during the months that he was in charge of the Ministry of Culture, what he did was work for the rights of artists.

Petro appointed Aurora Vergara, a sociologist who was vice-minister of Higher Education, in that portfolio, while replacing Urrutia he appointed Astrid Rodríguez “so that with new energies they can culminate the process of reforms begun.”

The head of state did not say who will replace Ariza as Minister of Culture, although the Presidency indicated that, for the moment, the musician Ignacio Zorro will be in charge.

The dismissals of the three ministers come hours after Petro met this afternoon with heads of political parties to get support in Congress for the health reforms, which have already been presented, and labor and pensions, which will begin to be implemented. be discussed next March.

With information from the EFE agency*

You may also like

The cold air is unstoppable and warming up....

Mimmo Lucano, the words of Minister Piantedosi –...

First “casualties” in Petro’s cabinet, six months after...

Pd: in Puglia four provinces in Bonaccini, two...

Tour operators from Casanare achieved 43 businesses during...

Ningde City Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference...

Belgrade, united against war / Serbia / Areas...

The latest from the Horn of Africa between...

They murdered a vaccinator from Fedegán south of...

Sichuan: will adjust and optimize Chengdu’s settlement policy;...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy