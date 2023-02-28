Figure/Samsung Message Guard evolution version “sandbox” to prevent new potential threats.

Have you heard that when the mobile phone receives a picture file, it only vibrates slightly in the pocket, even if the user does not touch the mobile phone, the hacker may have read the text messages in the user’s mobile phone, browsed the gallery, and copied the user’s detailed bank information ?Aiming at this zero-click vulnerability, Samsung Galaxy smartphones are backed by the Samsung Knox platform. Through the latest Samsung Message Guard, a pre-emptive prevention mechanism is adopted to keep users away from invisible threats that use image file attachments as a cover.

Samsung Message Guard is an evolved version of “sandbox”, or a virtual isolated space. When an image file is sent to the phone, it is intercepted and isolated from the rest of the device, which prevents malicious programs from accessing the phone’s files or interacting with its operating system. Samsung Message Guard checks the file bit by bit and processes it in a controlled environment, ensuring that the rest of the device is not affected.

Samsung Message Guard is Samsung’s latest security solution. In addition, with the support of Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy devices also provide end-to-end protection across all levels of software and hardware, and security functions such as real-time threat detection.

Samsung Message Guard is a solution for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series, and it will be officially launched on other Galaxy smartphones and tablets this year.

Video information: Samsung

