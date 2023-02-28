Home Technology Samsung Message Guard Evolves “Sandbox” to Protect Against New Latent Threats
Technology

Samsung Message Guard Evolves “Sandbox” to Protect Against New Latent Threats

by admin

Figure/Samsung Message Guard evolution version “sandbox” to prevent new potential threats.

Have you heard that when the mobile phone receives a picture file, it only vibrates slightly in the pocket, even if the user does not touch the mobile phone, the hacker may have read the text messages in the user’s mobile phone, browsed the gallery, and copied the user’s detailed bank information ?Aiming at this zero-click vulnerability, Samsung Galaxy smartphones are backed by the Samsung Knox platform. Through the latest Samsung Message Guard, a pre-emptive prevention mechanism is adopted to keep users away from invisible threats that use image file attachments as a cover.

Samsung Message Guard is an evolved version of “sandbox”, or a virtual isolated space. When an image file is sent to the phone, it is intercepted and isolated from the rest of the device, which prevents malicious programs from accessing the phone’s files or interacting with its operating system. Samsung Message Guard checks the file bit by bit and processes it in a controlled environment, ensuring that the rest of the device is not affected.

Samsung Message Guard is Samsung’s latest security solution. In addition, with the support of Samsung Knox, Samsung Galaxy devices also provide end-to-end protection across all levels of software and hardware, and security functions such as real-time threat detection.

Samsung Message Guard is a solution for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series, and it will be officially launched on other Galaxy smartphones and tablets this year.

Video information: Samsung

◤Editor’s favorite◢

👉2023 Netizens are hotly discussing new mobile phones!buy here the most economical

See also  Musk's Twitter Plan in 12 Slides (Spoiler: It's Going Well)

👉My Smart Family!A variety of smart homes are here

You may also like

Restrap, bikepacking su misura – Tech Cycling

At MWC 2023, Google once again called on...

change the system to save your favorite songs

The Mortal Kombat co-creator really liked the latest...

The Outer Worlds Is Optimizing For PS5 And...

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, opportunities within reach...

Paradox Interactive Announcement Show Confirmed March 6 –...

Can it replace Zenly?Take a look at the...

What is an iPad – TechNotizieNews

Fallout: New Vegas Remastered Will Be “Awesome,” According...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy