“Huainanzi” is an important classic in the history of Chinese culture. (Image source: Watch China Synthesis)

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

“Huainanzi” is a work collectively compiled by Liu An, the king of Huainan of the Western Han Dynasty, and his disciples who collected historical materials and documents. It is also known as “Huainan Honglie” and “Liu Anzi”. Liang Qichao said: “”Huainan Honglie” is the Yuanfu of Taoism in the Western Han Dynasty. Its book is extensive and coherent, and it is the first-rate among Han writings.”

See Chinese websites prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Return to the genuine version to see the Chinese website.

“Huainanzi” was completed by many hands, with extensive content, integrating the thoughts of pre-Qin philosophers. “Huainanzi” has full translations in English and Japanese in the 20th century, as well as excerpted translations in French and German. It is an important classic in the history of Chinese culture.

This article introduces readers to part of the content of the “Huainanzi” chapter “The World“.

[原文]When misfortune comes, people will be born by themselves; when blessings come, people will be born by themselves. Misfortunes and blessings are in the same door, and benefits and harms are neighbors. If you are not a holy person, you can’t tell them apart.

[大意]Misfortune is what you attract; happiness is what you bring about. Misfortune and happiness come from the same door, and benefit and harm are adjacent to each other. It is difficult for the non-sage to distinguish the mystery.

[原文]There are three dangers in the world: little virtue but many favors, the first danger; inferior talents but high positions, the second danger; no great merit but rich salary, the third danger. Old things may be lost and benefited, or benefited and lost.

[大意]There are three dangerous situations in the world. Lack of virtue but a lot of respect is the first dangerous situation; low ability and high status is the second dangerous situation; no great merit but a rich salary is the third dangerous situation Condition. So things are sometimes detrimental and end up being good, and sometimes things are added to the good only to be detrimental.

[原文]How do you know it? In the past, King Zhuang of Chu won the Jin between He and Yong, and he returned to grant Sun Shuao the title of Sun Shuao, but he did not accept his resignation. He was about to die from gangrene, and he said to his son: “I will die. The king will grant a daughter, and the daughter will give up the fertile land and accept the sandy land. There are sleeping hills between Chu and Yue, and the land is indeed named. Ugly, the Jing people are ghosts, the more people are scorpions, and the people don’t benefit.” Sun Shuao died, and Wang Guo granted his son a fertile land. His son refused to accept his resignation, so please have a sleeping hill. According to the law of the Chu State, the second generation of heroes will be awarded the title, but Sun Shuao is the only one who survives. This is the so-called loss and gain.

[大意]How do you know this is the case? In the past, King Zhuang of Chu defeated the State of Jin in Bidi between the Yellow River and Yongzhou. After his triumphant return, King Zhuang wanted to reward Sun Shu’ao with land, but Sun Shu’ao declined to accept it.

Later, when Sun Shuao was sick and was about to die, he said to his son: “If I die, the king of Chu will definitely reward you. You must reject the fertile and rich land and only accept the sandy land. Between Chu and Yue There is a place called Sleeping Hill, where the land is barren, so the name of the place is also ugly. The local Jing people believe in ghosts, and the Yue people believe in good and bad omens, so no one thinks that getting Sleeping Hill will be beneficial to them.” Soon, Sun Shuao passed away, and Chu Sure enough, King Zhuang awarded the fertile and fertile land to Sun Shu’ao’s son, but Sun Shu’ao’s son declined, and asked for the land of sleeping hills.

According to the laws and regulations of the state of Chu, after two generations of meritorious officials, the titles and titles will be taken back when they are handed down to the second generation. Only the fiefdom of Sun Shuao’s family has been preserved. Here comes the benefit.

(to be continued)

Responsible editor: Shen Siming Source: Look at China

Short URL:

All rights reserved, any form of reprint requires the authorization of this site.The establishment of mirror sites is strictly prohibited.