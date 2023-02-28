Home World The manned launch of the US “Dragon” spacecraft was canceled due to ground system failure_China IT News
The manned launch of the US “Dragon” spacecraft was canceled due to ground system failure_China IT News

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-28 07:08

Xinhua News Agency, Los Angeles, February 27 (Xinhua) NASA canceled the launch mission of the Space Exploration Technology Corporation’s manned “Dragon” spacecraft on the 27th due to ground system failures.

The manned “Dragon” spacecraft was originally scheduled to be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a “Falcon 9” rocket at 1:45 U.S. Eastern Time on the 27th (14:45 Beijing Time on the 27th), carrying the United States, the United Arab Emirates and A total of 4 Russian cosmonauts flew to the International Space Station.

The NASA live broadcast showed that at about 2 minutes and 30 seconds into the launch countdown, NASA announced that it would cancel the launch due to a ground system failure. NASA subsequently issued a communique on its official website saying that the mission team will investigate issues related to the ignition of the first stage engine.

Both the rocket and spacecraft were unharmed, the rocket’s propellant was removed and the astronauts disembarked, NASA said. The next possible launch date to try is March 2, but that decision will still be made taking into account the findings of the failure.

This mission is the sixth time the Crew Dragon spacecraft has transported a rotation of astronauts to the International Space Station. The four astronauts who participated in the code-named “Crew-6” space mission are American astronauts Stephen Bowen, Warren Hoberg, UAE astronaut Sultan Nayyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrei Faye. Diayev.

The “Dragon” spacecraft is the first manned spacecraft built by a private company in the United States to transport astronauts to and from the space station. It is also the first new manned spacecraft that has been certified by NASA to routinely transport astronauts to and from the space station since the US Space Shuttle.

Source: Xinhua News Agency Author: Editor: Zheng Haiyun

