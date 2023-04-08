Sampdoria lost to Cremonese and suffered a probably decisive defeat, after which it is completely clear that they will not stay in the league.

Sampdoria lost to Cremonese 2:3 (1:1) and in a direct duel between teams from the bottom of the table, they remained alone at the back, now far from all the teams. Dejan Stanković’s team had the advantage twice – after a goal by Algerian winger Mehdi Leris in the 15th minute for 1:0 and after a great header by Dutch reserve Sam Lamers, whose goal the Serbian “smelled” during the break. However, that decision and a good substitution was not enough even for a point in a game in which it was imperative to win all three.

Sampdoria completely stopped after that lead, while Cremonese first equalized with a stomach shot by Georgian Luka Lokoshvili in the 85th minute, and then won with a goal by Italian defender Leonardo Sernicola. After Afena Đan hit the post of Sampdoria’s goal, the ball bounced to Sernikola, a reserve player who accepted it and, without much resistance from the home team, shot perfectly and scored for the final 2:3.

There were Sampdoria players who cried, Dejan Stanković grabbed his head, and silence reigned in the stadium in Genoa, because now it is obvious that “Samp” will not stay in the league. According to what was seen in the game in which he had to win, it is obvious that a lot is missing to make a miracle at the end of the season.

Cremonese once again showed that it is an extremely “tough” team, which was already proven in the Italian Cup, in which it is currently in the semi-final double-header against Fiorentina (lost the first match 0:2). Previously, he eliminated Roma from that competition, which was the biggest surprise of the quarterfinals. During that time, Sampdoria only played in Serie A, but did not do much in it. Since Stanković’s arrival, his team has suffered as many as 14 defeats in 21 Serie A games, with only three wins and four draws.

