“Samuel Stern: Group Therapy”

The events of Samuel Stern become increasingly mysterious register after register, as a link is emerging between the shadow and the anxieties of the human soul.

The world is undergoing a reversal the cases of possession are more and more numerous. In this new issue of “Group Therapy” with a screenplay by Massimiliano Filadoro and Marco Savegnago with drawings by Andrea Scalmazzi, published by Bugs Comics, Rosso is invited by the psychology doctor, Yvonne Falconieri, to attend a group therapy of people who have undergone the experience of possession and have been exorcised.

During a session, in which the doctor invites them to meditative breathing, the demons that should have been cast out re-emerge from their subconscious.

Why this event? Especially who is this Yvonne Falconieri, who has had to deal with a mysterious doctor who was trying to come into direct contact with demonic creatures, who believes that they are real entities, with their own consciousness and are connected to each other other from a psychic network, as if they were part of a single collective unconscious and have no inhibitions and no moral and ethical constraints. All this to affirm that the human being is evolving into “Homo Demoniacus”.

We realize that with the evolution of the demons, Samuel himself is also evolving, more aware of what is happening around him but above all of his abilities. His way of moving in this reality of mysteries and ghostly presences, full of intrigues and disturbing areas, is becoming for Red a journey of initiation to the deepest knowledge of darkness.

The road of darkness is becoming the dark context in which unscrupulous humans lurk, for personal ends, so much so that certain scenes refer to the narration of Devilman by Go Nagai, made up of oppressive scenes and in which the human race must organize itself from the humans themselves , before becoming victims of ourselves and finding ourselves in a “Dark Forest” with no return.