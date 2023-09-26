SANBERNERD is coming! – World Japan

Is coming SANBERNERD! a new event born thanks to the collaboration of the association GAS con OUTSIDE e EDUCATIONAL GAME CENTER.

This fair will be included within the village festival SanBernardo of Carmagnola, which has taken place for many years within the municipal sports area, offering live music, refreshments and entertainment of various kinds.

Sunday 8 October 2023 will be dedicated to the passions of the world of comics and beyond. Thanks to the collaboration with Videogames Generation e Alex.it, there will be stations for both nextgen and retrogames. During the event, it will be possible to participate in a Pokemon Violet and Scarlet tournament, which will present the new October updates and regulations in view of the official tournaments. There will be other forms of entertainment, such as exchanging Pokemon cards for friendly challenges.

Furthermore, there will be space for a Magic card tournament and a stand dedicated to board games, where it will be possible to compete in various activities.

Great guests will be present, including voice actors such as Luca Ghignone e Alice Doylewho will tell us many curiosities about their work, with interviews on stage.

The cosplay competition is not to be missed, organized in collaboration with Cosmile (Martina Puglisi and Valentina Puglisi), presented by Diego e Fabio Jubei, where cosplayers will be able to show their skills on stage, judged by experts in the sector.

These will be the categories and prizes up for grabs:

1st place

FUNKO POP THE SWORD IN THE STONE + Daimos DVD box set + 50 euro DISCOUNT COUPON offered by VIDEOGAMES GENERATION

Travel Dixit offered by EDUCATIONAL GAME CENTRE

Marvel cover variant fortnite comic offered by COSMONAUTA

+ promotional gadgets

2nd place

FUNKO POP JACK PHOSPHORESCENT + 20 EURO DISCOUNT COUPON offered by VIDEOGAMES GENERATION

Travel Dixit offered by EDUCATIONAL GAME CENTRE

Marvel cover variant fortnite comic offered by COSMONAUTA

+ promotional gadgets

Interpretation

10% discount voucher from VIDEOGAMES GENERATION

Travel Dixit offered by EDUCATIONAL GAME CENTRE

Marvel cover variant fortnite comic offered by COSMONAUTA

+ promotional gadgets

couple/group

10% discount vouchers + Warhammer 40,000 figures from VIDEOGAMES GENERATION

Travel Dixit offered by EDUCATIONAL GAME CENTER

Marvel cover variant fortnite comics offered by COSMONAUTA

+ promotional gadgets

makeup

10% discount voucher from VIDEOGAMES GENERATION

Travel Dixit offered by EDUCATIONAL GAME CENTRE

Marvel cover variant fortnite comic offered by COSMONAUTA

+ promotional gadgets

Per info: facebook.com/events/976653400336995.

