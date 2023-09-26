Sprint world champion Schippers ends career – sport.ORF.at

Two-time sprint world champion Dafne Schippers has ended her athletics career at the age of 31. “The race ends here,” wrote the Dutchwoman on Instagram on Tuesday.

“As an athlete you always know that this day will come, that at some point your career will be a moment in time – a collection of memories and hopefully medals,” she added.

Numerous international medals

Schippers won her first international medal as a heptathlete with bronze at the World Championships in 2013. She then switched completely to sprinting and celebrated her greatest successes there with the two World Championship titles over 200 meters (2015 and 2017).

She also won the silver medal over this route at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. She also secured World Cup silver (2015) and World Cup bronze (2017) in the 100 meters and became European champion four times.

At the Summer Games in Tokyo 2021, Schippers only competed in the 200 meters, but was eliminated in the semifinals. Before that, she struggled with injuries for a long time and was no longer able to reach her top level.

