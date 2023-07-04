Sanctioned Law Promoting Salary Parity for Men and Women in Brazil: A Step Towards Equality

Title: Brazil’s Salary Parity Law Sets Out to Achieve Gender Equality, Minister Says

In a significant move towards gender equality, Brazil has implemented a law that establishes salary parity for men and women who perform the same job functions. The law, which was recently sanctioned by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is seen as a crucial step towards achieving respect and equality, according to Minister for Women, Cida Gonçalves.

“The law brings a new perspective to Brazil,” Minister Gonçalves stated. The mandate of President Lula da Silva, who assumed office on January 1, has been marked by a strong commitment to tackle gender inequality, machismo, and domestic violence.

Although veiled criticisms have emerged from certain economic sectors, suggesting that the law may increase costs for companies or lead to unemployment among women, Minister Gonçalves dismisses such concerns. She asserts that the United Nations has recognized equal pay as a driver for increasing a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and boosting companies’ profits. Ultimately, greater gender equality benefits society as a whole.

Currently, women in Brazil earn approximately 22% less than men despite constituting 51.1% of the population. Furthermore, women hold only 37% of managerial positions in companies. While the new legislation is a crucial initial step towards achieving gender parity in the labor market, Minister Gonçalves emphasizes that it must be accompanied by additional measures.

Minister Gonçalves calls for more comprehensive discussions on achieving equality, stating that it involves more than legislation. Initiatives must be undertaken to provide women with opportunities to advance professionally and successively. This requires a broader societal debate engaging all stakeholders.

The minister highlights certain cultural traits and the sexual division of labor at home as hurdles to women’s career progress. Many women face limitations in accepting promotions due to the domestic workload imposed on them, such as caring for children or sick family members.

Gonçalves underscores the need for a change in behavior within companies and society at large. She insists on deeper efforts to combat the blatant misogyny that has become prevalent in Brazil in recent years, drawing attention to the former far-right government’s openly macho discourse and policies facilitating access to firearms. Tragically, femicide rates in the country have increased by 5% in 2022, resulting in an alarming total of 1,400 murders, nearly four per day.

Furthermore, the minister points out that the majority of firearm purchasers are men, suggesting that the government’s facilitation of access to weapons has had negative consequences, particularly for women. She asserts that the intention behind firearm acquisition is not for peace or love, but rather for potential violence.

In conclusion, Brazil’s new salary parity law marks a significant milestone on the path towards gender equality, according to Minister Gonçalves. However, she stresses the importance of continuous efforts to address cultural barriers, sexual division of labor, and misogyny to ensure a fair and inclusive labor market for women.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

