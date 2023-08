The video posted by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. The soldiers all survived

The video was taken from inside a Ukrainian Humvee. The soldiers, after being blown up by an anti-tank mine, all survived. “Thank you to the American people! Your Humvees save the lives of our soldiers,” wrote the Ukrainian Defense Ministry on its Twitter profile (video: 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade).

August 17, 2023 – Updated August 17, 2023 , 11:16 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook