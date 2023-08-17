Home » Pollution from wildfires increases the risk of dementia
Pollution from wildfires increases the risk of dementia

MeteoWeb

The particulate pollutants emitted by wildfires that are currently a global phenomenon have major repercussions on brain health. In fact, exposure to these specific pollutants, i.e. i particolati Pm2.5, at high levels and for both short and long periods increases the risk of dementia. These are the conclusions of the first large study in this area of ​​research, after a summer characterized by extensive fires in Canada, United States, Greece and the island of Maui.

The research was conducted over 10 years on 4,105 people at the University of Michigan ad Ann Harbor, based on data on the effects on dementia development of different types of pollutants caused by different human activities and natural events. In the study, the researchers proved that the association more “evident and robust between the inhalation of various polluting compounds and the development of dementia was that with the very fine Pm2.5 particulates from the flames of the fires“, as stated in the related report.

The study was published in Jama Internal Medicineand reveals that “In addition to the more obvious effects of inhaling fire smoke such as nose throat irritation, asthma and more, particulate matter also damages our brains.“. In the 10 years of the research, 15% of the participants developed some form of dementia and the highest percentage of patients was observed among those most exposed to Pm2.5 particulate matter.

