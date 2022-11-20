Home World Sandro Gozi’s mission: “Pragmatic and successful”. European Democrats learn from US colleagues
World

Sandro Gozi’s mission: “Pragmatic and successful”. European Democrats learn from US colleagues

by admin
Sandro Gozi’s mission: “Pragmatic and successful”. European Democrats learn from US colleagues

New York – Fewer ideological battles away from the people, more concrete initiatives to respond to their needs. She is the director with whom Sandro Gozi returns from the mission he has just concluded in Washington and New York, to relaunch the alliance between Democrats on both sides of the Atlantic which aims at the axis between the presidents Biden e Macron.

The secretary of the European Democratic Party thus explains a Republic his journey: “Discuss with American Democrats to have more influence on global issues”.

See also  US elections: the Republicans do not break through, the Senate in the balance. Biden speaks at 10pm

You may also like

Donald Trump: “I’m staying on Truth, Twitter is...

Pope’s family visit in Asti: meeting with extended...

Ukraine – Russia: today’s war news 20 November

Environment, Cop27: agreement reached on loss and damage

The Kherson partisan: “Many infiltrated among the Russians...

Ocean Viking, France denies entry to 123 out...

General Biniek: “NATO has been training the Ukrainian...

Ukraine latest news. The Russians bomb Kherson. British...

Theranos scam, Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to over 11...

Japan: an Italian died in the center for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy