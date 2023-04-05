Singer Sanja Vučić told on Ognjena Amidžića’s show how she “beat up” herself

Source: Instagram/sanjalilwolf

Singer Sanja Vučić, a former Uraganka, was a guest on Ognjen Amidžić’s show, where she revealed in front of the audience and other guests what the worst thing she had done to herself was. Sanja admitted that it was the moment when she bled herself.

“Once I bled my nose by myself! And you won’t believe how. I was very angry, and in the heat of anger I slammed my head against my boyfriend’s head. I just hurt myself,” Sanja said with a smile on the Amidji Show, and everyone in the studio was speechless.

Sanja was previously in a relationship with Nikola Đorđević, whom the local public had the opportunity to watch in the reality show Zadruga, and she is currently enjoying love with restaurateur Nenad. Recently, she revealed to Kurira what is most important to her in a relationship.

“When I’m in a relationship, I’m tame. I’ve never had an encounter with abnormal jealousy, I’ve never had experiences with aggression either. As for those phone codes and social networks, I think privacy should be preserved. I don’t think it’s fair. Trust must exist between partners especially now in this era when everything is followed and watched. Now the real problems are who likes who’s picture and who follows what. Maybe I am one of those. I would never be with a guy who leaves comments or likes under pictures on Instagram for every girl. My boyfriend is attractive, but I haven’t noticed any inappropriate things, I don’t want to get upset and dig and search, to create a rift between the two of us. As long as he doesn’t give me a reason, everything is fine.”