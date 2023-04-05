Status: 04/03/2023 10:23 a.m

Is Julian Nagelsmann about to get his next job? Rumor has it that the ex-Bayern coach is at the top of Chelsea’s wish list. FC Bayern would also benefit from a commitment to the Premier League club.

After the dismissal of Graham Potter as Chelsea FC coach is wildly and fiercely speculated: Julian Nagelsmann should be the big favorite to succeed him. This is reported, among others, by the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who was the first to report Nagelsmann’s dismissal at Bayern. The Italian wrote on Twitter that England’s top club Chelsea had always seen Nagelsmann as an upcoming coach to keep an eye on.

The name Nagelsmann is also traded in the English media. The tabloid “The Sun” claims that interim coach Bruno Saltor should train the Blues until the end of this season after Potter has been released. The football club now wants to think very carefully about the next step, wrote “The Guardian”, and Nagelsmann plays a prominent role in the thoughts. Before Potter, the new FCB coach and Nagelsmann successor in Munich Thomas Tuchel was a trainer at Chelsea.

Chelsea squad planner Vivell and Nagelsmann are old friends

Accordingly, Chelsea’s technical director should support the former Bayern coach – Christopher Vivell knows Nagelsmann from their times together at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. The 36-year-old has been at Chelsea since December last year and is largely responsible for squad planning.

According to the “Daily Mail”, Nagelsmann should be the top candidate for the post at the London club, which has reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and has to play against Real Madrid there. Spicy: In the semi-finals, Chelsea would meet Bayern Munich if both clubs progressed. It is said that there was already initial contact via consultants.

FC Bayern would collect transfer fee

If Chelsea FC hire Nagelsmann as a coach, FC Bayern would also benefit and collect a transfer fee. Because the contract between the record champions and the 35-year-old is only on hold, has not been canceled and will run until 2026.

Allegedly, the Landsberger collects nine million euros per season. According to media reports, FC Bayern paid at least 20 million euros to RB Leipzig when Nagelsmann signed and would now probably demand a similar sum from the English.

Nagelsmann’s competitors are also tough

Nagelsmann’s name is mentioned practically everywhere, but the names of possible competitors are also tough. There is the Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino, once at Paris Saint-Germain, but also Spain’s former national coach Luis Enrique, France’s former world champion Zidane and, in addition to Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner, Chelsea’s former coach José Mourinho from AS Roma.

The Londoners broke up with Potter on Sunday evening (April 3, 2023). He was only in office for six months, replacing Tuchel in September last year. The 42-year-old Saltor previously worked as an assistant coach under Potter. Eleventh in the Premier League, the Blues are miles away from their claims. They lost 2-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday.

