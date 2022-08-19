In Finland, a new video has emerged that portrays Prime Minister Sanna Marin in intimate attitudes with an “unknown” man while dancing in the private room of a Helsinki club. The episode should date back to August 6, during the same weekend in which the private party took place in the center of the first video, which appeared yesterday. A witness told the tabloid Seiska that he saw the premier dance in an intimate way with at least “three different men”.

The premier spoke again today on the subject during a press conference in which she announced that she had taken the drug test in response to the release of the video in which she dances wildly with friends at a party. “I didn’t do anything illegal,” Marin reiterated, stating that the test result will be available next week. Marin insisted on the topic of drugs saying “that never in his life has he used drugs”.

Some media point out that the prime minister was in full office that weekend – she should have gone on vacation but then canceled – and therefore had not handed over her powers to the Minister of Defense, as she has done on other occasions. The case is sparking a heated controversy in Finland, with many commentators on the side of the premier. Strong criticism instead from the opposition. Also during the press conference Marin assured: “I was in full capacity to carry out my duties”.

Cybersecurity expert Petteri Järvinen conjured up Evening newspaper, the possibility that the Russians have hacked the phone or social media accounts of someone who is part of the close circle of Marin; although, apparently, yesterday’s video first appeared on an Instagram profile of an acquaintance of Marin.