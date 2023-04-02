Sava Drezgić recorded a triple-double in the victory of Partizan against Venice in the Euroleague junior tournament.

Source: MN Press

Victory Partizan and triple-double effect for Sava Drezgić. The young Serbian basketball player (16) scored 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the match for seventh place in the junior Euroleague tournament. All that brought him an index of 44 and a triumph for the black and whites against Vencia (87:79).

The match was decided only in the last quarter, the Serbian team gave 25 in that part, received only 11 points and managed to break through and end the tournament with a triumph in the hall in Železnik. In addition to Drezgić, he also stood out Stefan Plisnic with 22 points and 6 rebounds. On the other side, the best was Pjetro Januci (25, 4sk).

By the way, Drezgić was part of the senior Partizan team at the Radivoje Korać Cup, which shows the potential of the team. As a reminder, Red Star and Mega will play in the final of the junior tournament (6:30 p.m.). Nikola Topić led the Red and Whites to that match with as many as 49 scored points and an index of 65.