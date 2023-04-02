The real estate market in Milan is confirmed as the most expensive in Italy

Il average property price is 5050 euros per square metre. An unattainable figure for many families or young people on their first job. So what to do if you are forced to work in the Lombard capital? The alternative emerges from a search of Century 21 Italiathe branch of the American real estate giant.

The technicians of the company have analyzed the market and traced a map of Milancomparing the distance from the center of the capital – using Piazza del Duomo as a reference point – and the price per square meter of the neighboring municipalities, to identify the more interesting alternatives to the metropolitan centre.

After removing the most famous cities, such as Monza or Pavia, there were many enviable smaller municipalities for accessibility and livabilityalso thanks to redevelopments of recent years that make them “beautiful places to live”. Among these, a further selection was made up to 8 among the municipalities with the best ratio between price and distancewhere you can buy a house, with a difference in prices with Milan that travels between 30 and 70% less.

The Magnificent Eight

Gallarate (52,452 inhabitants) e Busto Arsizio (82,754 inhabitants) are comparable municipalities both in terms of distance from the center (48 and 43 minutes respectively, time calculated assuming to use public transport and to move at 9 in the morning): in this case the average sales prices of the properties compared to the city of Milan are 70% less (respectively 1,511 and 1,465 euros per square metre).

The two Municipalities are perhaps farther than others from the center of Milan but, served from every point of view as well as being well connected, with a large productive fabric and various offers for leisure time, they can become places of life and work in their own right. Among the easily accessible points of interest: Lake Maggiore and Lake Como, the border with Switzerland, the exhibition centers of Rho and Malpensa, the airport. But there is also cultural life: an example is the Maga, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Gallarate.

Legnano is considered by many to be one Milan in miniature

A city more on a human scale. TO 42 minutes away from the centre, with a population of just under 60 thousand people, with 1,616 euros per square metre, Legnano has, compared to the metropolitan centre, the advantage of lower average prices than the 68%, without however missing anything from its inhabitants. Many services, nightlife, suitable for families, with Milan close at hand, Legnano is a pleasant and vital city, where there is no shortage of greenery and history – see the castle and the anniversary of the Palio. A curiosity: it is the only city other than Rome to be mentioned in the Hymn of Mameli.

Cernusco sul Naviglio: an expanding center east of Milan, just 34 minutes away and served by the green line of the underground, it stands out for theelegance of the historic center – with the architectural heritage of its historic buildings – the abundance of greenery and the beauty of the Martesana landscapes. Cernusco sul Naviglio offers excellent livability, also due to the widespread presence of cycle paths and the wide range of leisure, sport and entertainment options. No wonder the population, now nearly 35,000, has soared in recent years. With lower average prices of 45% compared to the capital (2772 euros per square meter), it certainly represents one of the most interesting housing possibilities in the hinterland.

East of Milan is the birthplace of a very famous dairy product: Gorgonzola – 20,949 inhabitants, year 42 minutes e 18,5 km away from Milan – it is in turn crossed by the Naviglio della Martesana and is served by the green line. Surrounded by countryside, the small town offers a peaceful and pleasant environment, with green spaces and old buildings, where it is possible to buy your own home at 57% cheaper than in Milan (at an average price of 2188.5 euros per square metre).

Surrounded by greenery in Magenta

Located along the Naviglio Grande, the municipality of Magenta it is located inside the Ticino Park and boasts a real forest heritage. With a lively cultural life, enlivened by orchestras and choirs, and with the recently restored Lyric Theater which hosts numerous events, Magenta presents itself as music tourism hub and cultural reference point of the Milan area.

In addition to the Lyric Theater, the city has several other points of architectural and artistic interest. Located near infrastructures such as Malpensa airport and the New Milan Exhibition Center, Magenta is a 48 minutes from the center of Milan and has a population of just under 25 thousand inhabitants. With a price of only 1525 euros per square metre, his properties are on sale at a discount of well 70%.

There is also the happiest village in Italy

Gaggianoa small town with a population of just 9,129 inhabitants, already registered among the happiest villages in the Belpaeseit is found at 41 minutes from the center of the Lombard capital and sees an average price per square meter of properties for sale of 1887.5 euros, for a 63% off about Milan. Gaggiano is the ideal choice for nature lovers: in fact, it boasts 80% of non-urbanized territory and also includes an artificial lake, the Boscaccio. The hamlet has appeared in several successful films, such as Asso, Poor rich, Distinguishing marks: beautiful, Monsters Today, The cosmos on the chest of drawers, An estate of the Caribbean.

A 50 minutes by public transport from Milan – but only 11,2 km of distance – Borromean fishpond (23,760 inhabitants) is finally a residential center close to the heart of metropolitan life but characterized by tranquility and the presence of greenery, where it is possible to find larger houses – but at lower prices than 53% compared to Milan, with an average of 2382 euros per square meter – and equipped with outdoor spaces, with the further advantage of proximity to Linate airport. We are talking about a town that can boast one of the first places in the ranking for the highest average income, with a thriving productive and industrial fabric made up of small and medium-sized enterprises.