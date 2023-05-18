Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the man who killed 8 people in a 2017 terrorist attack in New York, was sentenced to 10 life sentences and 260 years in prison

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the man of Uzbek origin who at the end of October 2017 killed 8 people by running them over with a van on a New York cycle path along the Hudson River, was condemned to 10 life sentences and 260 years in prison. The judge who made the decision, following the prosecutors’ recommendations, said Sayfullo Saipov has shown no remorse and that he will never be released. At the time, Saipov said he planned the attack after being inspired by some Islamic State (ISIS) videos he saw on his phone. His was defined as the most serious terrorist attack in New York after that of September 11, 2001 at the Twin Towers.

The trial against Saipov began on 6 February. Although the death penalty was abolished in New York state in 2007, it was still possible to apply it for federal crimes. Last week, however, the jury did not reach unanimity on the decision to sentence Saipov to the death penalty.

Sentences as long as the one Saipov received are a relevant part of the US justice system which places great importance on individual accountability and compensation for victims. In fact, they have a symbolic value. The calculation of the penalty is made in relation to the type of crime and the number of charges and is in some cases so high because the algebraic sum of the maximum years that could be applied for each charge is made.