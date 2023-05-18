Football Europa League: Leverkusen vs. AS Roma – live ticker – semi-final second leg – 2022/2023

34. 21:34 Substitution at AS Roma: Nicola Zalewski

34. 21:34 Leonardo Spinazzola is making a substitution at AS Roma

32. 21:33 Striking: Some of the guests deliver Wirtz with several men. Mourinho has obviously identified the creative post as a source of danger.

29. 21:30 Diaby brings a high cross in the direction of the six-yard box from the right wing. Azmoun gets the ball before Rui Patrício rushes out, but maneuvers it past the goal. The Roma keeper didn’t look good there.

27. 21:28 That didn’t look bad. The Rhinelanders put Demirbay in position with three quick passes. However, his left-footed shot from the half-right edge of the penalty area to the far corner has too little steam behind it. Rui Patrício saves safely.

25. 21:26 Again and again Bayer tries from a distance. Now it’s Palacios, who fires from 22 meters far too high. The hosts still rarely get into the box.

22. 21:22 …the guests certainly defend the set-piece.

21. 21:22 Demirbay’s next long-range shot. From 20 meters, the 29-year-old aims for the short corner with his left foot from a half-right position. Rui Patrício saves to a corner…

18. 21:20 Meanwhile, there is not much to see of the Roma. With the exception of Pellegrini’s conclusion in the second minute, she is still very pale, especially offensively.

15. 21:16 A quarter of an hour is gone, the Germans are clearly the better team. They obviously put a lot of effort into getting a quick hit.

Latte! Diaby escapes Ibañez on a long ball up the right wing. The Frenchman actually lets himself be carried off a little too far to the right. But then he bangs the ball from an acute angle and twelve meters on the crossbar.

10. 21:11 The hosts again: Wirtz makes a brief pass to Diaby, whose technically demanding direct shot from 19 meters lands clearly over the goal.

8. 21:09 Demirbay registers Leverkusen. Frimpong moves to the right corner of the penalty area to the midfielder. His attempt ends up right in the arms of Rui Patrício.

5. 21:06 The atmosphere around the BayArena is excellent. The supporters of the Farbenstadt team loudly whip their team forward.

2. 21:03 The first conclusion belongs to the southern Europeans: Pellegrini prevails relatively easily in midfield. His right-footed shot from 20 meters rushes past the box on the left.

1. 21:01 Here we go.

1. 21:01 game start

20:49 Conversely, the Italians have a comfortable starting position. Thanks to the narrow success in the first leg, a draw is enough for them to advance to the final. The cornerstone for the victory was a solid defensive performance: with the exception of two good opportunities in the first half, the defense was solid and only allowed a few. After a little over an hour, midfielder Bove stabbed for the efficient Romans. By the way: theirs too

It was an annoying result for the Werkself in the Eternal City. Despite one or two good chances, she was narrowly beaten by the Mourinho squad in the end (0:1). As a result, she is under pressure today: A win is imperative to at least get into extra time. The dress rehearsal in the Bundesliga went mediocre. At Kellerkind VfB Stuttgart, the Rhinelanders still managed to draw (1:1) after a deficit of 0:1.

20:20 Roma, on the other hand, have a back three consisting of Ibañez, Mancini and Cristante in front of goalkeeper Rui Patrício. Spinazzola, Matić, Bove and Çelik whirl in front of them. Belotti, Abraham and Pellegrini should provide the goals.

20:11 Let’s take a look at the lineups. At Bayer, a five-man chain with Frimpong, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié and Bakker defends in front of keeper Hrádecký. Demirbay and Palacios form the midfield, with Wirtz, Diaby and Azmoun playing up front.