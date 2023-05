The Perg police showed staying power in a spectacular case of damage to property, which hardly anyone expected to be solved: In the night of August 19th to 20th, 2022, the magnolia tree on Perg’s main square was cut down at a height of about one meter been. Now the police were able to investigate a 19-year-old from the Perg district as a suspected perpetrator and report him to the public prosecutor’s office for serious damage to property.