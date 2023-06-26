Home » European Games 2023 – according to the results of June 26, with 25 awards, Ukraine ranks 3rd in the medal count
European Games 2023 – according to the results of June 26, with 25 awards, Ukraine ranks 3rd in the medal count

European Games 2023 – according to the results of June 26, with 25 awards, Ukraine ranks 3rd in the medal count

On Monday, June 26, the collection of awards of the Ukrainian national team at the 2023 European Games in Krakow was replenished with three medals.

“Gold” for our team, in the absence of Olympic champion Olga Harlan, was won by Joan Faybe Bejoura in epee fencing. The 31-year-old Kyivan with African roots (Joan’s mother is Ukrainian, and her father is a native of Uganda) triumphantly passed through the tournament grid, successively “stabbing” Czech Kateryna Saligerova (15:12), Sofia Prosina from Latvia (15:4), Estonian Erika Kirpa (15:11) and Swede Emma Fransson (15:11). In the semi-finals, our compatriot broke the resistance of the German Alexandra Ehler (15:12) in a difficult confrontation, and in the decisive match she was stronger than the Polish Martina Swatowski-Wenglarczyk (15:12).

Let’s add that this is the first medal for Bezhura at tournaments of this level. In previous years, Kyiv did not even make it to the top 10 at the world and continental championships.

Representatives of the martial art of Muay Thai put two more medals in the treasury of the Ukrainian national team. Vladyslav Mykytas (weight category up to 60 kg) and Anastasia Mykhaylenko (up to 51 kg) became bronze medalists of the European Games, losing to their opponents at the semi-final stage.

According to the results of the six days of the competition, Ukraine, with 25 medals (12 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze), is in 3rd place in the overall team standings, as it was the day before. Higher (by the number of “gold”) only Italy – 58 medals (18–17–23) and Spain – 40 (18–11–11).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the titled Yaroslava Maguchykh became the champion of the European Games.

Photo of the Fencing Federation of Ukraine

