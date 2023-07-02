SBK, LIVE Superpole Race Donington: live lap by lap

All in ten laps in Sunday’s sprint race with Rea and the Kawasaki starting from pole with Bautista and Petrucci alongside while Toprak opened the second row

GIRO 7 – A fiery finale between Rea and Toprak is expected for the win with Bautista still lurking in third place. Bassani instead chases Sykes for eighth position while Redding overtakes Aegerter.

GIRO 6 – Bautista returns below and is three tenths behind Toprak, currently second behind Rea. Bassani passes Aegerter and is ninth while Petrucci sixth behind Locatelli.

Here is the updated standings after the race!

GIRO 4 – Rea has to defend himself from Toprak’s attacks while Bautista charges a second from the lead. Locatelli slips Petrucci and is fifth then Gerloff seventh followed by Sykes. 12th Oettl in front of Vierge and Lecuona.

GIRO 3 – Toprak approaches Rea just two tenths behind while Bautista is third, closely followed by Lowes. Petrucci is instead hunted by Locatelli while Bassani is always tenth behind Aegerter. Rinaldi is 22nd at 14 seconds from the leader.

GIRO 2 – Rea dictates the pace in front of Toprak with Bautista third, six tenths off the lead. 4th Lowes then Petrucci and Locatelli, 10th Bassani followed by Redding then Lecuona, Oettl and Vierge.

GIRO 1 – Rea maintains the lead with Toprak who gets behind him in front of Bautista. Petrucci is instead slipped by Lowes while Bassani is 12th. Rinaldi instead commits a long lap and returns in last position while Baz ends up on the ground. Tight race with the top five in less than two seconds.

12:58 Start the warmup lap now! Rea is on pole with Bautista and Petrucci alongside to complete the front row.

12:55 There are only five minutes left until the start of the heat and a few shy rays of light begin to appear in the clouds.

12:50 Motorcycles lined up! Ten minutes and the Donington sprint race begins.

12:45 The pit lane opens at this moment. The bikes enter the track.

12:40 The wait is rising in Donington for the sprint race: the pit lane will open in just 5 minutes. This Sunday the times are quite new as regards the format, considering that Formula 1 in Austria has forced the derivatives to distort the times

12:30 The Donington sprint race will start in just 30 minutes. At the moment the sky is cloudy and there are some small drops of water. Temperatures with 17° in the air and 22° on the asphalt. So we’ll see if there will be some rain even if the forecast the day before indicated good weather for today.

The Superbike sprint race at Donington will start at 13 local time, 14 in Italy. Ten fiery laps are expected with Rea and the Kawasaki starting from pole position while Bautista and Petrucci close by to close the front row. From the second instead the Yamaha of Toprak.

This morning, during the warm-up, Johnny Rea was the fastest of the group thanks to a time of 1’26”438. Behind him Rinaldi stands out, delayed by 78 thousandths from the Cannibal of the Kawasaki while Bautista is third with Toprak behind him. Seventh time for Petrucci pressed by Bassani.

It was a cool day in Donington: a few shy rays of light made their way through the clouds, then lots of wind and a temperature of 17° in the air and 21° on the asphalt. Below is the ranking of the warmup.

