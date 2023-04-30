Home » Scandal in the pioneer league of Serbia | Sport
Scandal in the pioneer league of Serbia | Sport

Scandal in the pioneer league of Serbia | Sport

Chaos after the match in the pioneer league of Serbia.

Scandal in Serbian football and in the pioneer league. FSO Novi Pazar played against Raška Tutin, the home team won 4:3. After the match, real chaos arose, a fight broke out. When the Novi Pazar players changed their clothes and headed for the parking lot where the van was waiting for them, their peers from Tutin waited for them on the way and pounced on them.

He got through the worst Luka P. (14), who was hit in the head area and had to go to the hospital for stitches due to cuts transmits “Courier“.

