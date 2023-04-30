Home » Max Verstappen gets annoyed with George Russell in Formula 1 sprint races
Aight valuable world championship points and a large portion of self-confidence are his reward: Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez wins the first sprint race of the year in Formula 1, on one of the most spectacular slopes, the Baku City Circuit. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) finished second in the short race over 100 kilometers. World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) finished third. Nico Hülkenberg from the Rhineland finished 15th in the Haas.

“Ferrari belongs at the top, I’ll give everything to win,” Leclerc announced three and a half hours before the start of the sprint. Before that, he had won the qualifying called the Sprint Shootout, which was held for the first time, despite a moment of shock when the Monegasse shortly before the end slid into the wall and destroyed the front wing of his SF-23.

“We all had no grip”

The Red Bull drivers had to be content with positions two and three, Verstappen ended up behind Pérez. The Dutchman had complained on the radio about insufficient grip on the rear axle, especially in the second sector.

At the start of the thirty-minute race, most of the drivers put on the medium-hard tyres, only Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) and Lando Norris (McLaren) had put on the soft Pirellis. Leclerc initially maintained the lead, Pérez stayed behind, Verstappen suffered a setback early on: Mercedes driver George Russell squeezed past the world champion on the first lap, who scolded the radio and accused the competitor of having played unfairly.

Indeed: Russell went about his maneuver in turn 3 rustically to work, both cars touched each other. “Ridiculous,” Verstappen said angrily: “How can he drive into my side and still be allowed to keep his position?”. His box informed him that the underbody of the RB 19 was damaged. Immediately after the race, the competitors met: “I didn’t have any grip,” explained Russell, referring to the tires that were still cold shortly after the start. “We all had no grip, remember that for next time, moron!” Verstappen replied angrily. He later said: “I don’t understand why he takes such a risk in the first round. He put a hole in my side box.”

