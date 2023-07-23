Title: Former Honouran Striker Carlos Pavón Joins Apple TV+ as Sports Commentator in the United States

Date: July 23, 2023

Former Televisa Univisión Deportes Network (TUDN) sports commentator and Honouran striker Carlos Pavón is making a triumphant return to television in the United States. Pavón recently announced his departure from TUDN in June 2022 after spending four successful years with the company.

Taking to social media, Pavón revealed his new job opportunity with Apple TV+, referring to himself as the “Flying Shadow.” While he will continue his role as a sports commentator, Pavón’s decision to join Apple TV+ comes as a surprise to many. The network has emerged as the new home of Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Leagues Cup, offering Pavón an exciting platform for soccer-related commentary.

Expressing his excitement about this new work experience, Pavón shared his gratitude towards Apple TV+ for the opportunity. He took to social media to write, “Great experience yesterday, and my second day of work with great colleagues, and today we continue. Thank you Apple TV for the opportunity.”

Joining Pavón at Apple TV+ is former Mexican midfielder Pavel Pardo, who has also had several duels with Pavón in previous qualifiers. With their arrival, both players will now serve as sports commentators on the network.

As a sports commentator on Apple TV+, Carlos Pavón will provide his insights and analysis during MLS and Leagues Cup matches. This endeavor enables Pavón to continue his career in the United States and further showcase his expertise in the sport.

This move positions Apple TV+ as a growing force in sports broadcasting, adding significant value to their platform and attracting fans of both MLS and international soccer. The network’s commitment to providing high-quality sports coverage is evident through their signings of renowned figures like Carlos Pavón.

It remains to be seen how Pavón’s presence will impact Apple TV+’s coverage and whether more exciting developments lie ahead for the network. Nonetheless, Carlos Pavón’s appointment underscores the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional sports content to its viewers.

Sources suggest that Pavón’s debut as a commentator on Apple TV+ is highly anticipated, and fans are eagerly awaiting his valuable insights.

