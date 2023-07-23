Home » The Clash of Tourist Perspectives: German Minister Criticizes Italian Heat Management
Health

The Clash of Tourist Perspectives: German Minister Criticizes Italian Heat Management

by admin
The Clash of Tourist Perspectives: German Minister Criticizes Italian Heat Management

Italian Tourism Minister Responds to German Criticism of Church Temperatures
By [Author]

[date]

Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, has responded to remarks made by German Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, regarding the temperatures inside Italian churches during heatwaves. Lauterbach recently visited the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, where he expressed his concerns about the lack of cool spaces in these religious establishments.

In a tweet, Lauterbach shared a photo of the basilica of San Francesco in Siena and commented that while it was a beautiful medieval building, it was also a “cold room.” He suggested that churches should remain open during heatwaves to offer protection and respite for individuals seeking relief from the high temperatures.

Minister Santanchè addressed Lauterbach’s comments, expressing her gratitude for his choice to visit Italy. She highlighted that Italy has always been a favorite tourist destination for Germans and hoped to welcome him again in the future. Santanchè also emphasized the importance of sustainability in the tourism sector, noting that Italy’s strategic plan places a strong emphasis on this aspect for the development and growth of the industry.

“The strategic plan for tourism aims to make our tourist offer welcoming and sustainable throughout the year,” said Minister Santanchè. “We are aware of the climate change affecting the entire planet, not just southern Europe. It is crucial for us to prioritize sustainability as a central asset.”

While recognizing the need for cool spaces during heatwaves, Santanchè reiterated her confidence in the continuous appreciation of Italian holidays by Germans. She assured that measures will be taken to ensure the comfort and well-being of visitors, while also promoting the sustainable growth of the tourism industry beyond seasonal peaks.

See also  The Growth 2.0 decree promises us to become a connected, digital and startupper country: what went wrong?

Lauterbach had also advocated for the siesta, a midday nap, during hot weather conditions. He suggested that employers and employees should negotiate such arrangements, as it could be beneficial for many professions. Furthermore, he expressed concerns about the long-term sustainability of holiday destinations in the Bologna area if the current trend continues.

As the debate on church temperatures and siesta policies continues in Germany, Santanchè’s response emphasizes Italy’s commitment to sustainable tourism and its dedication to providing a welcoming and environmentally friendly experience for visitors throughout the year.

You may also like

Gp Budapest, Verstappen’s usual domain. Norris and Perez...

Packed theater for the film on Gardini in...

The Surprising Health Benefits of Chocolate that You...

The Health Benefits of Pineapple: Why You Should...

Does Zuleyha take revenge by killing Hunkar?

Heat stroke, prevention begins at the table: foods...

The Pros and Cons of Cheeses – What...

The German minister on holiday in Italy: “Too...

it is head to head between the People’s...

The Benefits of a Healthy Diet for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy