The Clash of Tourist Perspectives: German Minister Criticizes Italian Heat Management

Italian Tourism Minister Responds to German Criticism of Church Temperatures

Italy’s Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, has responded to remarks made by German Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach, regarding the temperatures inside Italian churches during heatwaves. Lauterbach recently visited the regions of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, where he expressed his concerns about the lack of cool spaces in these religious establishments.

In a tweet, Lauterbach shared a photo of the basilica of San Francesco in Siena and commented that while it was a beautiful medieval building, it was also a “cold room.” He suggested that churches should remain open during heatwaves to offer protection and respite for individuals seeking relief from the high temperatures.

Minister Santanchè addressed Lauterbach’s comments, expressing her gratitude for his choice to visit Italy. She highlighted that Italy has always been a favorite tourist destination for Germans and hoped to welcome him again in the future. Santanchè also emphasized the importance of sustainability in the tourism sector, noting that Italy’s strategic plan places a strong emphasis on this aspect for the development and growth of the industry.

“The strategic plan for tourism aims to make our tourist offer welcoming and sustainable throughout the year,” said Minister Santanchè. “We are aware of the climate change affecting the entire planet, not just southern Europe. It is crucial for us to prioritize sustainability as a central asset.”

While recognizing the need for cool spaces during heatwaves, Santanchè reiterated her confidence in the continuous appreciation of Italian holidays by Germans. She assured that measures will be taken to ensure the comfort and well-being of visitors, while also promoting the sustainable growth of the tourism industry beyond seasonal peaks.

Lauterbach had also advocated for the siesta, a midday nap, during hot weather conditions. He suggested that employers and employees should negotiate such arrangements, as it could be beneficial for many professions. Furthermore, he expressed concerns about the long-term sustainability of holiday destinations in the Bologna area if the current trend continues.

As the debate on church temperatures and siesta policies continues in Germany, Santanchè’s response emphasizes Italy’s commitment to sustainable tourism and its dedication to providing a welcoming and environmentally friendly experience for visitors throughout the year.

