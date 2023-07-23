Athletics: Battocletti sets new Italian record for 5,000 women – News

Fantastic performance by Nadia Battocletti in London, in the tenth stage of the Diamond League: the blue middle-distance runner sets the Italian record for the 5000 meters with 14:41.30 and after 27 years she beats Roberta Brunet’s 14:44.50 (Cologne 16 August 1996). The 23-year-old from the Fiamme Azzurre, coached by her father Giuliano, closed the race in eighth place, subtracting about five seconds from her 14:46.29 from the Tokyo Games and also set the standard for the Paris 2024 Olympics, in the super race of the Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay (14:12.29).





“One month before the World Cup, it’s a great achievement – the Italian said – the goal was to improve the season and if possible also do the ‘minimum’ Olympic. I succeeded and now I would like to continue on this path, grow day by day as a person and as an athlete”.



