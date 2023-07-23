Home » Athletics: Battocletti sets new Italian record for 5,000 women – News
News

Athletics: Battocletti sets new Italian record for 5,000 women – News

by admin
Athletics: Battocletti sets new Italian record for 5,000 women – News

Fantastic performance by Nadia Battocletti in London, in the tenth stage of the Diamond League: the blue middle-distance runner sets the Italian record for the 5000 meters with 14:41.30 and after 27 years she beats Roberta Brunet’s 14:44.50 (Cologne 16 August 1996). The 23-year-old from the Fiamme Azzurre, coached by her father Giuliano, closed the race in eighth place, subtracting about five seconds from her 14:46.29 from the Tokyo Games and also set the standard for the Paris 2024 Olympics, in the super race of the Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay (14:12.29).


“One month before the World Cup, it’s a great achievement – the Italian said – the goal was to improve the season and if possible also do the ‘minimum’ Olympic. I succeeded and now I would like to continue on this path, grow day by day as a person and as an athlete”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Dinamo slips at home: Brescia wins 76-65

You may also like

MAE JO prepares new song for August

Oscar Gamarra explained his absence in Aracataca

Anas, new traffic island on the 131 between...

Prosecutor’s Office will investigate possible negligence in the...

Sassuolo loses friendly match with Spezia and Dionisi...

Two groups fought in Khyber – 2 brothers...

Jhonny Rivera talked about his girlfriend who is...

New bear attack near Sauris, donkey and foal...

“Caretaker Prime Minister, you may get a deal”,...

Repatriation and Punishments: The Consequences of Illegal Immigration...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy