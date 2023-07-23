Dayanara Torres Makes Striking Appearance at Premios Juventud 2023, Sends Powerful Message about Relationship Status

Title: Dayanara Torres Steals the Spotlight at Premios Juventud 2023, Sends a Powerful Message about Relationships

Subtitle: The Former Miss Universe Shows Happiness and Peace in Her Current Relationship

This Thursday, July 20, the Premios Juventud 2023 took place, awarding the most influential Latin music artists of the year. The event was a star-studded affair, with renowned figures and celebrities gracing the red carpet. Among them was the former Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres, who captivated everyone with her stunning appearance.

Dayanara Torres, the Puerto Rican model and influencer, donned an impressive silver sequin minidress created by Gustavo Arango, leaving everyone in awe. She even took part in a 360 shot, which she later shared on her social media platforms, showcasing her fashion statement and glamorous presence at the awards ceremony.

However, Torres didn’t just make a fashion statement; she also used the opportunity to convey a powerful message about her current relationship and her emotions following her previous separations.

During a recent interview on “Despierta América,” the former Miss Universe was asked about her attendance at the award ceremony, as her boyfriend, Marcelo Gama, happened to be the director of the event.

When questioned by Astrid Rivera, a reporter for the Univision program, whether she felt any pressure due to her boyfriend’s involvement, Torres responded, “He is a person who gives me so much peace. That is one of the things that fascinates me the most about him. He is very calm, extremely calm. He can experience chaos, a hurricane, or even fall off the stage, yet he remains the calmest person and gives me peace.”

Torres also revealed that she is currently enjoying a happy and peaceful stage in her relationship with Gama, with whom she has been together for nearly two years. However, she expressed her uncertainty about getting married, emphasizing her desire to cherish and savor the present moment.

“I don’t know if I would get married. At this time, what I want is to enjoy this wonderful stage that I think is a gift and a blessing that God kept for me until the end,” she reflected.

Although Torres expressed her reservations about marriage, she highlighted that her relationship with Gama serves as proof that it’s never too late to find love and give oneself a new opportunity. She declared, “I’m happy. It was time, and I deserved it.”

Dayanara Torres, who recently celebrated her 30th anniversary since being crowned Miss Universe, also received a special tribute from the Municipality of Toa Alta, her birthplace. The mayor, Clemente Agosto, announced that an avenue in the town would now be named after her to honor her legacy.

The Premios Juventud 2023 showcased the talent and glamour of Latin music, with Dayanara Torres stealing the spotlight and inspiring others with her message of happiness and self-discovery in relationships.

