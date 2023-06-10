scheduled friendly against Virtus Verona. Here is the date

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 4 hours ago

Palermo’s first friendly of the season is already scheduled. As we read in “L’arena” on Wednesday 19 July Virtus Verona will arrive on the pitch in Ronzone (Trento) to play against Eugenio Corini’s Palermo. It will most likely…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo: friendly match against Virtus Verona. Here is the date appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».