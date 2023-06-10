Home » scheduled friendly against Virtus Verona. Here is the date
World

by admin
by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 4 hours ago

Palermo’s first friendly of the season is already scheduled. As we read in “L’arena” on Wednesday 19 July Virtus Verona will arrive on the pitch in Ronzone (Trento) to play against Eugenio Corini’s Palermo. It will most likely…

