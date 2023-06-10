Ilkay Gündogan: “It’s very special to win here in my parents’ home country”

Manchester City wins the Champions League. The big favorite struggles against Inter Milan and celebrates the triple. First of all: Captain Ilkay Gündogan, for whom the triumph is very emotional for several reasons.

It worked on the third try – Ilkay Gündogan wins the Champions League with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola waved his arms wildly, encouraging Manchester City fans to cheer for his team. The English coach sensed early on that his team’s class would not be enough against a passionate and clever defender, Inter Milan. Shortly after the break in the Champions League final, Guardiola became an entertainer.

The Spaniard and his team had to do everything they could to beat Inter. City, who went into the final as a big favourite, found it unexpectedly difficult against perfectly adjusted Italians. After the 1-0 win, City celebrated the first Champions League triumph in its history and the treble of championship, cup and premier class.

After two titles with FC Barcelona, ​​Pep Guardiola also wins the Champions League with Manchester City Which: REUTERS

Once again it was Ilkay Gundogan who played a large part in Manchester’s victory. The German international worked a lot in midfield and went ahead in many tackles. Like his teammates, the endgame was about passion and struggle over playful brilliance.

“It’s a great privilege to play under Pep”

“You can imagine when you play the third final and you’ve lost the two before that, the first of those ten years ago, it’s mentally chasing you. I’ve had an incredibly good feeling over the last few weeks. We knew it would be difficult. We deserved to win in a very balanced game. It’s very special to win here. As a captain in my parents’ home country, I have a lot of friends and family at the stadium here. It’s like in a fairy tale, it doesn’t get any better than this. It’s a great privilege not only to be the captain of this team, but also to play under pep, to be part of this great club,” said Ilkay Gündogan, who, as captain, accepted the pot from Uefa President Aleksandar Ceferin.

The captain raises the trophy Which: REUTERS

Before the 32-year-old held the trophy in his hands, Guardiola held him in his arms for a long time. The manager hugged and hugged his captain, whose contract with City expires this summer, for over a minute. It is still unclear whether Gündogan will stay in Manchester or leave the club.

The national player initiated the goal of the evening. “It’s amazing that I scored the decisive goal. That’s what you dream of as a child who keeps going to training,” said Rodrigo, who made it 1-0 in the 68th minute.

“We made a huge game. That’s why it feels extremely bitter. You get such an egg goal that makes the difference. Unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be. A childhood dream has already burst,” said Inter’s Robin Gosens.