Schiller think tank scholar: If the US blows up the “North Stream” pipeline is true, it means that the US has carried out terrorist attacks on German facilities

Senior American investigative reporter Seymour Hersh published an article on the 8th saying that the US government planned to blow up the “North Stream” pipeline. This article has attracted great attention in Germany. Schiller think tank scholar Ao Shengku said in an interview with China Central Radio and Television that German companies own a large number of shares in the “Beixi” pipeline project, and there are also very long pipelines in the territory. If the article is true, it means that the United States has carried out terrorist attacks on German infrastructure. He called on the German parliament to conduct a public inquiry into the truth.

Ao Shengku, a researcher at the Schiller Think Tank: Anyone who reads the article will be shocked by the lawless actions of the United States, the German government, and the “Beixi 1” and “Beixi 2” private companies. Cheap Russian gas has been the lifeline of Germany’s chemical industry, household energy and more. If the article is true, it means that the United States has carried out terrorist attacks on German infrastructure, which is a very serious scandal.

Oshinku called on the German parliament to conduct a public investigation of the truth, and the United States must correct its mistakes.

Schiller think tank researcher Ao Shengku: This forces the German government to tell the United States that the United States cannot treat its allies in this way and must correct its mistakes. The German parliament needs to conduct a public investigation of the truth.

It is not wise for Germany to fall into dependence on US energy

Ao Shengku also pointed out that the imposition of sanctions on Russian energy actually hurts Germany. Germany needs to look far away to import energy from the Middle East and the United States, and the economic cost is too high.

Ao Shengku, a researcher at the Schiller Think Tank: If Germany rejects Russian natural gas, it needs to find another way. When communicating with me, people in the industry said that we are more dependent on US liquefied gas, hydrogen and petroleum products, and we have fallen into another dependence. It is not wise to rely on Russian energy again, but fall into dependence on the United States.